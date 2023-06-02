Indian agencies seize gold worth USD 2.5 mln being smuggled from Sri Lanka

June 2, 2023   10:33 am

A joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle gold bars weighing 32.689kg into India, via the sea route from Sri Lanka.

Launched on Tuesday 30th May, this operation was carried out based on specific input from DRI regarding the smuggling of contraband from the island nation to India.

In anticipation of the smuggling attempt, Indian agencies maintained close surveillance of fishing vessels operating in the Gulf of Mannar and those near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The agencies apprehended two boats – a suspicious boat approaching the Mandapam fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district and another suspicious vessel south of Mandapam.

The sea route between northern Sri Lanka and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, India, is highly porous and has a lot of fishing activity.

In a matter of a few hours and a few dozen kilometres, it is possible to cross over the IMBL and reach the waters of the other side. 

The first boat attempted to evade the agencies and then dumped the consignment overboard before its three-member crew was apprehended by the agencies.

Upon interception, the second boat was said to have 21.269 kgs of smuggled gold and its two-member crew was taken into custody. 

To recover the consignment that was dumped overboard by the first vessel, the Indian Coast Guard launched a diving operation at the site and recovered the gold consignment from the seabed, on Thursday. It contained gold bars weighing 11.6 kg.

The entire seized consignment is valued at Rs. 20.20 crore or $2.5 million. The seized contraband and suspects are in DRI custody for legal action.


