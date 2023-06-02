Lithuanian reported dead at Galle Harbour

Lithuanian reported dead at Galle Harbour

June 2, 2023   11:30 am

The death of a 69-year-old Lithuanian national was reported at the Galle Harbour, Police said last evening (01 June).

Accordingly, the deceased had fallen into the sea while attempting to get onto the jetty of the harbour, and was subsequently rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The boat in question had been travelling from Singapore to Abu Dhabi, and had docked at the Galle Harbour to obtain a stock of supplies, Police reported.

