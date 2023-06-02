Yellow and Amber landslide warnings issued to five districts

Yellow and Amber landslide warnings issued to five districts

June 2, 2023   11:30 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings to five districts – Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura – effective until 1.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 03).

Accordingly, people living in the following areas, where a Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective, are advised to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises:

• Galle district – Neluwa Divisional Secretariat division
• Matara district – Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat division (especially Kalubowitiyana area)
• Ratnapura district – Elapatha and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat division

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Galle district – Nagoda Divisional Secretariat division
• Kalutara district – Palindanuwara, Mathugama, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat divisions
• Kegalle district – Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat divisions
• Ratnapura district – Nivithigala, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Kiriella, Eheliyagoda and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat divisions

People living in aforementioned area are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.02

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.02

Sri Lanka, China successfully conclude 12th round of diplomatic consultations (English)

Sri Lanka, China successfully conclude 12th round of diplomatic consultations (English)

President unveils govt's roadmap for socio-economic reforms and accelerated development (English)

President unveils govt's roadmap for socio-economic reforms and accelerated development (English)

Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage (English)

Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage (English)

CBSL governor hopes banks will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut (English)

CBSL governor hopes banks will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut (English)

'SL VLOG' owner Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriyas stand-up gig

'SL VLOG' owner Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriyas stand-up gig

What will happen to three-wheeler and bus fares after fuel price revision?

What will happen to three-wheeler and bus fares after fuel price revision?