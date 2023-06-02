Yellow and Amber landslide warnings issued to five districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings to five districts – Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura – effective until 1.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 03).

Accordingly, people living in the following areas, where a Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective, are advised to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises:

• Galle district – Neluwa Divisional Secretariat division

• Matara district – Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat division (especially Kalubowitiyana area)

• Ratnapura district – Elapatha and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat division

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Galle district – Nagoda Divisional Secretariat division

• Kalutara district – Palindanuwara, Mathugama, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Kegalle district – Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Ratnapura district – Nivithigala, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Kiriella, Eheliyagoda and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat divisions

People living in aforementioned area are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.