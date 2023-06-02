Number of inmates to be given special pardon in view of Poson Poya

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to grant special state pardon to a number of prison inmates, in view of the Poson Full Moon Poya on Saturday (June 03).

The Prisons Department explained that this special pardon, which is subjected to several terms and conditions, is granted pursuant to the powers vested in the Head of State by the Constitution.

Accordingly, a 14-day pardon will be offered to the inmates who have spent one year or less in prison as of June 03.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the prison sentences of the inmates who are serving for non-payment of fines.

According to the Prisons Department, the inmates, who have been sentenced to 40 years or more in prison for non-payment of fines and other offences and have completed 20 years of their sentence, are to be granted this special pardon.