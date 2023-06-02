Number of inmates to be given special pardon in view of Poson Poya

Number of inmates to be given special pardon in view of Poson Poya

June 2, 2023   12:46 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to grant special state pardon to a number of prison inmates, in view of the Poson Full Moon Poya on Saturday (June 03).

The Prisons Department explained that this special pardon, which is subjected to several terms and conditions, is granted pursuant to the powers vested in the Head of State by the Constitution.

Accordingly, a 14-day pardon will be offered to the inmates who have spent one year or less in prison as of June 03.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the prison sentences of the inmates who are serving for non-payment of fines.

According to the Prisons Department, the inmates, who have been sentenced to 40 years or more in prison for non-payment of fines and other offences and have completed 20 years of their sentence, are to be granted this special pardon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.02

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.02

Sri Lanka, China successfully conclude 12th round of diplomatic consultations (English)

Sri Lanka, China successfully conclude 12th round of diplomatic consultations (English)

President unveils govt's roadmap for socio-economic reforms and accelerated development (English)

President unveils govt's roadmap for socio-economic reforms and accelerated development (English)

Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage (English)

Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage (English)

CBSL governor hopes banks will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut (English)

CBSL governor hopes banks will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut (English)

'SL VLOG' owner Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriyas stand-up gig

'SL VLOG' owner Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriyas stand-up gig

What will happen to three-wheeler and bus fares after fuel price revision?

What will happen to three-wheeler and bus fares after fuel price revision?