Pakistan naval ship Shahjahan docks at Colombo Port

June 2, 2023   10:19 pm

The Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) ‘Shahjahan’ arrived at the Port of Colombo on a formal visit this morning (June 02).

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

PNS ‘SHAHJAHAN’ is a 134-meter-long Frigate, manned by a crew of 169.

The vessel is commanded by Captain Adnan Laghari TI. The commanding officer of the ship called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters today.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies. They are also expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country.

Concluding the official visit, ‘Shahjahan’ will depart the island on June 04 and is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off Colombo.

