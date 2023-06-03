Southwest monsoon to gradually establish across Sri Lanka

The Meteorology Department says the southwest monsoon is likely to gradually establish across the island over the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern Provinces.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall of about 100 mm is likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northwestern province. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over the Island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and the speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Pottuvil to Hambantota. Wind speed may increase up to (40-45) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Pottuvil to Hambantota will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.