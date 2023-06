Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two leading suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, has decided to slash the prices of its products.

The price reduction will be effective from midnight tomorrow (June 04), according to Litro chairman and CEO Muditha Peiris.

Thereby, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder, which currently stands at Rs. 3,638, is expected to be brought down by about Rs. 400.