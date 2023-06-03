President urges everyone to commit to safeguarding Buddhism, preserve Buddhist heritage

June 3, 2023   09:44 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for Poson Full Moon Poya, urged everyone to commit to safeguarding Buddhism and preserving the invaluable Buddhist heritage in the country.

“Poson Poya Day is of the highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists as it marks the historic arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera to our Motherland with the message of the Buddha, paving the way to create a new meaningful identity as well as a cultural renaissance.”

Wickremesinghe pointed out that, as a country filled with pride, Sri Lanka has embraced the teachings and sermons of Arahat Mahinda Thera, allowing them to advance our way of life.

The profound dialogue on Dhamma and the subsequent socio-cultural and political discussions have paved the way for a self-sustaining economy, particularly in agriculture, irrigation systems, and sacred monuments, he continued.

“On this auspicious occasion of Poson, I urge everyone to commit to safeguarding Buddhism and preserve the invaluable Buddhist heritage gifted to us by the arrival of Arahat Mahinda Thera in our land. May you all experience a blessed Poson festival!”

