Minor flood warning issued to low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga extended

June 3, 2023   12:22 pm

The Irrigation Department today extended the ‘Amber’ flood warning issued to the low-lying areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of Kalu River on Friday (June 02) for the next 24 hours.

Director of Irrigation, Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said a minor flood situation is possible in the low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga valley located in Palindanuwara and Bulathsinhala divisional secretariat divisions, cautioning that roads running through flood plains of Kuda Ganga are most likely to be inundated.

The flood warning was extended after analysing the rainfall situation and river water levels of hydrological stations in Kuda Ganga.

The Irrigation Department advised the residents and motorists passing through these areas to be on alert and urged disaster management authorities to take adequate precautions.

