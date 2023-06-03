Fuel station owners urged to discourage pumping petrol from third-party QR codes

June 3, 2023   02:26 pm

The Fuel Station Owners’ Association has raised concerns of a recent racket involving persons using the QR codes of others to pump petrol.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of the Association Kumar Rajapaksa requested all fuel station owners to refrain from engaging in such acts and further encouraging it, deeming the act ‘illegal’.

Against such a backdrop, lengthy queues have been seen at several petrol sheds in the island. Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera assured, however, that there is no shortage of fuel in the island, and attributed the recent shortage to the non-placement of stocks from stations in anticipation of a price reduction at the fuel price revision implemented on 01 June.

Thus, taking to Twitter yesterday afternoon (02 June), the Minister issued a clarification on the matter, and noted that both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) have been instructed to continue fuel deliveries today (03 June) and tomorrow (04 June).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)