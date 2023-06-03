Fuel station owners urged to discourage pumping petrol from third-party QR codes

The Fuel Station Owners’ Association has raised concerns of a recent racket involving persons using the QR codes of others to pump petrol.

Speaking on the matter, Chairman of the Association Kumar Rajapaksa requested all fuel station owners to refrain from engaging in such acts and further encouraging it, deeming the act ‘illegal’.

Against such a backdrop, lengthy queues have been seen at several petrol sheds in the island. Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera assured, however, that there is no shortage of fuel in the island, and attributed the recent shortage to the non-placement of stocks from stations in anticipation of a price reduction at the fuel price revision implemented on 01 June.

Thus, taking to Twitter yesterday afternoon (02 June), the Minister issued a clarification on the matter, and noted that both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) have been instructed to continue fuel deliveries today (03 June) and tomorrow (04 June).