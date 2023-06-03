President urges all political parties to unite to resurrect country

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged all political parties to unite to resurrect the country from its ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing the ‘National Law Conference 2023/2024’ in Nuwara Eliya this morning (03 June), the Head of State said that a majority of the people, including the youth, have lost faith in elections and politics.

Thus, he highlighted that none of the political parties have even a 50% voter base at the moment, and thereby urged all parties to unite for the betterment of the country and its people.