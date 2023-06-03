President urges all political parties to unite to resurrect country

President urges all political parties to unite to resurrect country

June 3, 2023   02:32 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged all political parties to unite to resurrect the country from its ongoing economic crisis.

Addressing the ‘National Law Conference 2023/2024’ in Nuwara Eliya this morning (03 June), the Head of State said that a majority of the people, including the youth, have lost faith in elections and politics.

Thus, he highlighted that none of the political parties have even a 50% voter base at the moment, and thereby urged all parties to unite for the betterment of the country and its people. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)