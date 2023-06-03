Laugfs Gas to also slash prices?

Laugfs Gas PLC is expected to announce a price revision of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders in the near future.

Speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, a spokesman for the LP gas supplier explained the manner in which prices of Laugfs domestic LP gas will be reduced.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka, Sri Lanka’s other leading LP gas supplier, has decided to slash the price of its products.

Accordingly, they announced today (03 June), that the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of LP gas will be reduced by at least Rs. 400 with effect from midnight tomorrow (04 June).

Speaking on the price slash of LP gas cylinders, Chairman of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association Asela Sampath emphasised that this benefit must be given to the customers, by way of a process in which the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) must also get involved.