Sufficient stocks of fuel will be available by Sunday  Minister

June 3, 2023   06:12 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that sufficient fuel stocks will be available in all filling stations across the island by Sunday (04 June).

Taking to Twitter, the Minister noted that both Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka-Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) are continuing to distribute fuel islandwide, adding that CPC is also reviewing data of fuel orders placed and the stocks maintained at all filling stations.

He further stated that initial reports have identified that a total of 121 filling stations hadn’t placed any orders for fuel stocks between 27 and 31 May, while several others had failed to place adequate orders to maintain minimum stocks.

While explaining that all CPC filling stations are required to maintain a minimum stock of 50%, Wijesekera announced that upon conclusion of the reviewing process, the licenses of those stations that have violated the terms of their contract will be terminated.

