Pastor Jeromes wife and children return to Sri Lanka

June 3, 2023   07:28 pm

It has been reported that the wife and children of self-styled ‘prophet’ Pastor Jerome Fernando, who was recently in hot water over several controversial statements that were made during a sermon of his, have arrived in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Fernando’s wife and two daughters are believed to have arrived, from Singapore, at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 10:45 p.m. yesterday (02 June).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sri Lanka Police clarified that Pastor Jerome, who has been in Singapore since 14 May, can be arrested upon his return to the island owing to the overseas travel ban issued against him by  the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on 16 May.

Fernando stirred up much controversy after making several ‘derogatory’ statements regarding Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam during a sermon he preached earlier this month, after which the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched a probe into the matter on 15 May, on orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

