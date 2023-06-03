AASL will remain unaffected by debt restructuring process - Chairman

Recent reports have revealed that Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (AASL), responsible for the management of the airports in Sri Lanka, recorded a total profit of Rs. 27,647 million for the year 2022.

Accordingly, the institution’s annual reports revealed that even after paying their due taxes, AASL earned a profit of Rs. 4,803 million, from which Rs. 1,983 million was also contributed to the Treasury.

Speaking on the matter, AASL Chairman Major General (Retired) G. A. Chandrasiri emphasised that although SriLankan Airlines may be affected by the country’s debt restructuring process, AASL will remain unaffected, as it is a state-owned profit- making company.

“Our profit last year was Rs. 6.5 billion. Our target this year is to make a profit of Rs. 21.5 billion”, he said.