AASL will remain unaffected by debt restructuring process - Chairman

AASL will remain unaffected by debt restructuring process - Chairman

June 3, 2023   09:28 pm

Recent reports have revealed that Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (AASL), responsible for the management of the airports in Sri Lanka, recorded a total profit of Rs. 27,647 million for the year 2022.

Accordingly, the institution’s annual reports revealed that  even after paying their due taxes, AASL earned a profit of Rs. 4,803 million, from which Rs. 1,983 million was also contributed to the Treasury.

Speaking on the matter, AASL Chairman Major General (Retired) G. A. Chandrasiri emphasised that although SriLankan Airlines may be affected by the country’s debt restructuring process, AASL will remain unaffected, as it is a state-owned profit- making company.

“Our profit last year was Rs. 6.5 billion. Our target this year is to make a profit of Rs. 21.5 billion”, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

2023 Poson: 'Deranaabhiwandana' programme held at Ruwanweliseya

2023 Poson: 'Deranaabhiwandana' programme held at Ruwanweliseya

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.03

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.03

'Deranabhiwandana' Poson Poya program held at Ruwanweli Maha Seya in A'pura

'Deranabhiwandana' Poson Poya program held at Ruwanweli Maha Seya in A'pura

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

Litro to reduce LP gas prices by significant amount

Litro to reduce LP gas prices by significant amount