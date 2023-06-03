President Ranil, Foreign Minister express grief over Indias fatal train accident

June 3, 2023   10:11 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of India following the tragic multiple-train collision in Odisha state, which resulted in a significant loss of lives and numerous injuries.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of India, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident , emphasising that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.

President Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. He also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

The Head of State further assured the Prime Minister of India that the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka are with the families of the victims, and he hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry also expressed his grief over the fatal accident in a Twitter statement, assuring that ‘Sri Lanka stands with India’ during such a daunting time.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief’, he said. 

