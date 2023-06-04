Sri Lanka elected Vice President of UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka has unanimously been elected as a Vice President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Accordingly, Mohan Peiris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, will assume the relevant position for the Asia Pacific region from 2023 September to 2024 September.

Sri Lanka was amongst the 21 countries unanimously named as Vice Presidents by all 193 member states in accordance with the following pattern; six representatives from the African states, five from the Asia Pacific states, one representative from the Eastern European states, two representatives from Latin American and Caribbean states, two representatives from Western Europe and other states and five representatives from the permanent members of the Security Council.

Morocco, Bolivia, Congo, Estonia, Gambia, Iceland, Malaysia, Iran, Senegal, Singapore, Suriname, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Zambia and the Netherlands are also amongst the 21 Vice Presidents who were elected for the 78th UNGA session due to take place from 12 - 25 September.