Litro Gas slashes prices

Litro Gas Lanka has decided to reduce the prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (04 June).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 452 to Rs. 3,186 , while the 05kg cylinder was reduced by Rs. 181 to Rs. 1,281, and the 2.3kg cylinder was reduced by Rs.83 to Rs. 598, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas yesterday (03 June) revealed that a price revision of their products will also be announced in the near future.