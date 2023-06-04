Sri Lanka and Maldives to commence fourth session of Joint Commission

June 4, 2023   03:46 pm

The fourth session of the Joint Commission between Sri Lanka and the Maldives will be held from 06 - 07 June 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo. 

Accordingly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will co-chair the Joint Commission with his counterpart Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives on 07 June, while a Senior Officials meeting of the Joint Commission will precede on 06 June. 

The Joint Commission is expected to enable the two countries to assess the progress of bilateral relations and deliberate on new initiatives and the way forward to further advance cooperation covering multifaceted areas of shared interest including trade & investment, defence, tourism, fisheries, education, health, employment, youth, sports and skills development, consular and cultural affairs. On the sidelines of the Joint Commission, several 

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are also scheduled to be signed between the two countries, a statement said. The previous Joint Commission was held in the Maldives in February 2017.

