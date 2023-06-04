Early landslide warning issued for Kalutara District

Early landslide warning issued for Kalutara District

June 4, 2023   04:29 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) today (05 June) issued an early landslide warning for the Kalutara District, owing to the inclement weather conditions. 

Accordingly, a ‘Level 01 (Yellow)’ warning was issued for the Bulathsinhala and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions and its surrounding areas. 

Meanwhile, a weather report issued by the Department of Meteorology at 04:00 p.m. today states that showers or thundershowers are likely in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Deadly three-train crash in Indias Odisha shocks the world

Deadly three-train crash in Indias Odisha shocks the world

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03