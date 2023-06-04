Early landslide warning issued for Kalutara District

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) today (05 June) issued an early landslide warning for the Kalutara District, owing to the inclement weather conditions.

Accordingly, a ‘Level 01 (Yellow)’ warning was issued for the Bulathsinhala and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisions and its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, a weather report issued by the Department of Meteorology at 04:00 p.m. today states that showers or thundershowers are likely in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.