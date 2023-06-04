Election Commission opposes political appointments to monitor LG bodies

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has expressed its discontent towards the recent decision to appoint a representative of the Chairman of the Regional Development Committee to monitor local government institutions.

Accordingly, Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa noted that the matter would be brought before the Ministry of Local Government, in writing, tomorrow (05 June).

Explaining their reason for concern, Punchihewa noted that such an appointment could politicise local government institutions given that the Chairman himself is a representative of a particular political party.

Thus, he explained that this would be unfair to those affiliated with other political parties.

Further deeming the appointment an unnecessary one, the Election Commission chairman pointed out that the coordination required within local government institutions can be done through municipal commissioners and divisional secretaries.