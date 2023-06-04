Election Commission opposes political appointments to monitor LG bodies

Election Commission opposes political appointments to monitor LG bodies

June 4, 2023   04:31 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has expressed its discontent towards the recent decision to appoint a representative of the Chairman of the Regional Development Committee to monitor local government institutions.

 Accordingly, Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa noted that the matter would be brought before the Ministry of Local Government, in writing, tomorrow (05 June).

Explaining their reason for concern, Punchihewa noted that such an appointment could politicise local government institutions given that the Chairman himself is a representative of a particular political party. 

Thus, he explained that this would be unfair to those affiliated with other political parties. 

Further deeming the appointment an unnecessary one, the Election Commission chairman pointed out that the coordination required within local government institutions can be done through municipal commissioners and divisional secretaries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Deadly three-train crash in Indias Odisha shocks the world

Deadly three-train crash in Indias Odisha shocks the world

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.03