Minister calls for detailed report on tense situation between TNA MP and Police

Minister calls for detailed report on tense situation between TNA MP and Police

June 4, 2023   07:31 pm

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has called for a detailed report on the alleged attack against Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Gajendra Ponnabalam by police officers in Jaffna.

Accordingly, Alles stated that the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police of Jaffna  has been informed to provide a special report on the incident as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police are due to present the matter to court tomorrow (05 June).

A recent video being circulated on several social media platforms showed a heated situation between the TNA MP and officers, believed to be attached to the Jaffna Police, while Ponnambalam was engaging with area residents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.04

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Litro Gas reduces prices of LP gas cylinders

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Authorities to investigate death of tiger at Ridiyagama Safari Park

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka elected as a Vice President of UN General Assembly

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00