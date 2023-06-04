Minister calls for detailed report on tense situation between TNA MP and Police

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has called for a detailed report on the alleged attack against Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Gajendra Ponnabalam by police officers in Jaffna.

Accordingly, Alles stated that the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police of Jaffna has been informed to provide a special report on the incident as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police are due to present the matter to court tomorrow (05 June).

A recent video being circulated on several social media platforms showed a heated situation between the TNA MP and officers, believed to be attached to the Jaffna Police, while Ponnambalam was engaging with area residents.