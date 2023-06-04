US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has highlighted the importance of equality and expanding women’s contributions to the country’s legal profession.

Speaking at the National Law Conference held yesterday (03 June), Ambassador Chung highlighted that the judicial sector is vital for upholding the rule of law and protecting the freedoms that sustain democracy, and thus spoke on the imperative need for the importance of equality within the profession.

The Ambassador was joined by a Utah State Supreme Court Justice and a US Attorney from Utah, both females, who also discussed the importance of empowering women leaders in the judicial field.