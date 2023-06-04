23 arrested for trespassing and damaging private property in Colombo
June 4, 2023 10:29 pm
Twenty-three persons have been arrested for forcibly entering into a building premises located down Nawam Mawatha in Colombo and damaging property.
Accordingly, the group was arrested on charges of trespassing and damaging property, Police said, adding that their unruly behavior had been captured on a mobile phone by an individual who was also in the building at the time.
They were, however, released on bail shortly after.