Price hike in food items temporary  Ministry of Trade

The Ministry of Trade says that the increase in the price of food items including chicken and fish is temporary.

In the last few days, the prices of chicken, fish and vegetables had risen significantly, while the situation still prevails.

However, it is reported that this situation may continue for one or two more weeks.

In the meantime, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stated that it is not possible to sell goods at higher rates and that legal measures have been taken regarding the issue.

The All Ceylon Poultry Businesses Association says that the price of chicken will drop within the next few weeks.

However, Chairman of the association Ajith Gunasekara mentioned that the price of frozen chicken has not been increased.