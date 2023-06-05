62-year-old injured in shooting at Walpita

A 62-year-old man has been injured following a shooting incident that took place at Gemunu Mawatha in Walpita this morning (June 05), and was admitted to Homagama Hospital, the police said.

Meegoda Police mentioned that the injured individual, Darshana Samarawickrama, had been on his way to take over as the new Chairman of Cooperative Insurance Company in Battaramulla.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had fired four shots with a pistol while the 62-year-old was entering Gemunu Mawatha in Walpita, according to police.

A spokesperson from the Homagama Base Hospital stated that the victim had injured his hand in the shooting and that his condition was not critical.

Furthermore, police mentioned that he has previously served as a director board member of the Cooperative Insurance Company.

The Scenes of Crime Officers attached to the Nugegoda Police Division and the officers of the crimes unit of Meegoda Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.