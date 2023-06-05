World Environment Day marked today under the theme Beat Plastic Pollution

World Environment Day marked today under the theme Beat Plastic Pollution

June 5, 2023   10:49 am

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 05, is marked today with the aim of encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

This year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has declared the theme for World Environment Day under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. 

World Environment Day 2023 is a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matters, the UNEP said, adding that the steps governments and businesses are taking to tackle plastic pollution are the consequence of this action.

“It is time to accelerate this action and transition to a circular economy.”

“It is time to #BeatPlasticPollution”. It added.

More than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of that, less than 10 per cent is recycled. An estimated 19-23 million tonnes end up in lakes, rivers and seas annually. That is approximately the weight of 2,200 Eiffel Towers all together, according to the UNEP.

With available science and solutions to tackle the problem, governments, companies and other stakeholders must scale up and speed actions to solve this crisis, it added, highlighting that this underscores the importance of this World Environment Day in mobilizing transformative action from every corner of the world.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Central Environment Authority of Sri Lanka, Supun H. Pathirage emphasized that this year’s theme for the World Environment Day is a current topic, pointing out that several programmes have been implemented across the island under this theme.

Accordingly, the Central Environmental Authority will conduct awareness programs throughout Sri Lanka to aware public of the wise use of plastic and regulate establishments that bring polythene and plastic into Sri Lanka. 

The Central Environmental Authority will also ban 4 types of single-use plastics, according to Mr. Pathirage.

The main event for the celebration of World Environment Day in Sri Lanka is being held in Pettah, Colombo.

You can access more information, the actions you can carry out to contribute, as well as a large number of materials to promote the movement through social media by joining the #BeatPlasticPollution movement through the official website of World Environment Day 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of Litro Gas cylinders to reduce from midnight today

Prices of Litro Gas cylinders to reduce from midnight today

Prices of Litro Gas cylinders to reduce from midnight today

World Trade Now Slowing Sharply (English)

World Trade Now Slowing Sharply (English)

President urges all political parties to unite to resurrect the country (English)

President urges all political parties to unite to resurrect the country (English)

Litro to reduce LP gas prices by significant amount (English)

Litro to reduce LP gas prices by significant amount (English)

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288 (English)

Indian govt identify cause of Odisha train crash that killed 288 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.04

Famed British Buddhist monk Ajahn Brahm's request to President Ranil

Famed British Buddhist monk Ajahn Brahm's request to President Ranil

Gas price reduction leaves eateries unfazed; CAA accused of inaction

Gas price reduction leaves eateries unfazed; CAA accused of inaction