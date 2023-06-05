Case against Thilini Priyamali adjourned due to non-appearance in courts

Case against Thilini Priyamali adjourned due to non-appearance in courts

June 5, 2023   11:17 am

The Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige today (June 05) ordered a case filed before the Colombo High Court against Thilini Priyamali, the businesswoman who is accused of massive financial fraud, to be taken up for hearing on August 11.

The order was issued when the case against Priyamali over the misappropriation of Rs. 8 million, which was obtained from a person in the Matara area promising to provide a vehicle, was taken up for hearing.

At the time, the defendant Thilini Priyamali did not appear before the courts, and her attorney stated before the courts that her client is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo due to an illness.

Accordingly, the judge who ordered the case to be adjourned until August 11, also ordered the defending party to appear before courts on the relevant date with an accepted medical report of the defendant.

The relevant case has been filed by the Attorney General, accusing that an amount of Rs. 8 million, which was obtained by the accused in the year 2010, promising an individual in the Matara area a vehicle, had been misappropriated.

