The Supreme Court has decided to support on July 28, the Fundamental Rights petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando requesting the court to issue an order preventing his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, the court has also granted permission for the request filed by Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero and several others to intervene in the petition and present facts.

The self-styled “prophet”, in the FR petition filed through his attorneys on May 26, had sought an order preventing the CID from arresting him, while the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the DIG in charge of the CID, the CID director and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the cybercrimes unit of the CID had been named as the respondents of the petition.

In the meantime, a group including Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero filed an interlocutory application before the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 01), seeking to dismiss the petition filed by Pastor Fernando without taking it up for hearing.

Pastor Fernando found himself in hot water after a video of a recent sermon delivered by him was widely circulated on social media, stirring much controversy in the country, due to allegations that it included derogatory statements related to Lord Buddha and other religious figures.

On May 15, President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered the CID to launch an immediate investigation into the matter, citing that such statements could create religious conflicts and harm the country’s harmony, while several other parties had also lodged complaints with the CID regarding the matter.

However, on May 14, Pastor Jerome flew out to Singapore two days before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a foreign travel ban on him. However, the police had said Pastor Fernando could be arrested upon his return to the island nation.

While in Singapore, Pastor Fernando apologized to Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim devotees if his words by any means hurt them emotionally, albeit saying that he has done nothing wrong.