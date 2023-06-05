French national arrested with smuggled gold worth over Rs. 80m at BIA

June 5, 2023   04:45 pm

A French national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (05), while attempting to smuggle a stock of gold worth over Rs. 80 million into the country.

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit and the Gems and Jewellery Valuation Division of Sri Lanka Customs had apprehended the suspect along with the stock of gold weighing 4.611 kilograms in total.

The 35-year-old had arrived in Sri Lanka on several previous occasions, however, the officers had inspected his luggage taking into consideration that he was only visiting Sri Lanka for a period of 24 hours.

The seized stock of gold has been confiscated following an investigation and a fine of Rs. 70 million has also been imposed on the passenger.

However, the officers of Sri Lanka Customs had taken steps to produce him before the Negambo Acting Magistrate as he had failed to pay the fine imposed.

There, the court had ordered the accused to be remanded in custody until June 08, 2023.

