Advisory issued for very heavy showers

June 5, 2023   05:07 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for very heavy rainfall in parts of Kalutara District. 

It said that showery conditions are expected to continue over south-western part of the island.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Kalutara district tonight while heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are likely tomorrow (06) at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

