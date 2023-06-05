Chinese engineer falls to death from building under construction in Colombo

June 5, 2023   05:28 pm

A Chinese national has reportedly died after falling from the 8th floor of a housing complex building which is currently under construction at Union Place in Kompanna Veediya.

Police mentioned that the foreign national, who was critically injured in the accident, was pronounced dead upon admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The incident had reportedly taken place while the deceased person was inspecting the construction activities of the building.

He has been identified as a 24-year-old, who was employed as an Assistant Engineer at the construction site.

