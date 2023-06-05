Sri Lanka bags another Gold at 2023 Asian Junior Athletics Championships

Sri Lanka bags another Gold at 2023 Asian Junior Athletics Championships

June 5, 2023   05:32 pm

Sri Lanka has won a Gold medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay event at the 20th Asian U-20 Athletics Championships, currently being held in Yecheon, South Korea.

Tharushi Karunarathna, Jayeshi Uththara, Vinod Ariyawansha and Shehan Dilranga took part in the event representing Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the hosting country South Korea managed to bag the Silver medal at the event, while India clinched the Bronze.

The Sri Lankan team finished first place with a time of 3:25.41 followed by South Korea (3:28.30) and India (3:30.13). 

This is Sri Lanka’s second Gold Medal at the 20th Asian U-20 Athletics Championships and brings the total medals tally to five (2 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze).

