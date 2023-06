President Ranil Wickremesinghe has handed over the Letters of Appointment to several new High Court Judges, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the District Judges T.J. Prabhakaran, P.K. Parana Gamage, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Tikiri K. Jayathilaka and Senior State Counsel K.D.Y.M. Nayani Nirmala Kasthuriratne have been appointed as High Court Judges.