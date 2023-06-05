Prices of medicines to be reduced  Health Minister

June 5, 2023   07:14 pm

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that the prices of medicines will be slashed with the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee.

Accordingly, the minister points out that the prices of medicines which are registered under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) will be reduced with effect from June 15.

Thereby, the prices of the relevant types of medicines will be reduced by 16%, according to Minister Rambukwella.

