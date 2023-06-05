Flood warning issued for Kuda Ganga sub basin extended

June 5, 2023   08:27 pm

The Department of Irrigation has extended the flood warning message issued for the Kuda Ganga sub basin of Kalu River basin for the next 24 hours until 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 06).

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department warned that according to the rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kuda Ganga it is expected to continue the minor flood situation in low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga valley situated in Palinda Nuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

As a result, further inundation of minor roads of running through flood plains of Kuda Ganga is expected, according to the Irrigation Department.

The residents in those areas and motorists traveling through the aforementioned areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

