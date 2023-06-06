Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm possible in several areas

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (June 06), the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.