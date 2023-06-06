Two Agrarian Service Centre officers arrested on bribery charges

June 6, 2023   08:42 am

Two officers of Alawathugoda Agrarian Service Center have been arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000.

The arrest was made by the Bribery Commission, acting on a complaint filed by an individual in Alawathugoda.

According to reports, the two suspects had asked for a bribe of Rs. 100,000 to issue a reclamation certificate for a plot of paddy cultivation land in Malgamandeniya.

Thereby, an Agricultural Research & Production Assistant and a Regional Agricultural Development Officer have been caught red-handed when they were accepting the bribe.

The suspects will be produced before the Matale Magistrate Court, the Bribery Commission said further.

