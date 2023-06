A minor tremor with a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale is reported in Gampola, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau (GSMB) says.

According to the bureau, the minor tremor has taken place at around 10.49 p.m. on Monday (June 05), with its epicenter in Pupuressa.

Seismic meters installed in Mahakanadarawa, Hakmana, Pallekelle and Buddhangala have recorded the quake.