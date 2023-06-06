Several roads in Kalutara district inundated after heavy rains

Following days of heavy rainfall, several roads in Bulathsinhala and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat divisions in Kalutara district are inundated, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

The DMC said it has taken measures to provide special transportation facilities to the students who are sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination and exam invigilators who were affected without means to reach the exam centres on time.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the exam centre set up at the Kudaligama Maha Vidyalaya in Bulathsinhala educational zone is completely swamped by flood water after the downpours reported in the area.

Swinging into action, Sri Lanka Navy deployed relief teams to assist the communities in the inclement weather-affected localities. Boat services too were provided to transport the O/L candidates to exam centres.

The members of the public are urged to contact the DMC’s hotline 117 in the event of any emergency.