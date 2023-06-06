Several roads in Kalutara district inundated after heavy rains

Several roads in Kalutara district inundated after heavy rains

June 6, 2023   10:47 am

Following days of heavy rainfall, several roads in Bulathsinhala and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat divisions in Kalutara district are inundated, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

The DMC said it has taken measures to provide special transportation facilities to the students who are sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination and exam invigilators who were affected without means to reach the exam centres on time.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the exam centre set up at the Kudaligama Maha Vidyalaya in Bulathsinhala educational zone is completely swamped by flood water after the downpours reported in the area.

Swinging into action, Sri Lanka Navy deployed relief teams to assist the communities in the inclement weather-affected localities. Boat services too were provided to transport the O/L candidates to exam centres.

The members of the public are urged to contact the DMC’s hotline 117 in the event of any emergency.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Experts weigh in on practicality of new gazette requiring youths to register with IRD (English)

Experts weigh in on practicality of new gazette requiring youths to register with IRD (English)

Prices of medicines to be reduced  Health Minister (English)

Prices of medicines to be reduced  Health Minister (English)

World Environment Day marked today under the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' (English)

World Environment Day marked today under the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' (English)

Flood warning issued for Kuda Ganga sub basin extended (English)

Flood warning issued for Kuda Ganga sub basin extended (English)

President appoints several new High Court Judges (English)

President appoints several new High Court Judges (English)

Trade unions blame officials over PET Scan machine not being used at Cancer Hospital

Trade unions blame officials over PET Scan machine not being used at Cancer Hospital