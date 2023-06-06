SC determines several clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill are inconsistent with Constitution

June 6, 2023   11:36 am

The Supreme Court has determined that certain clauses of the proposed Anti-Corruption Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore should be tabled after amendments, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the parliament this morning (June 06).

However, these inconsistencies cease, if the amendments, as set out in the determination of the Supreme Court, are made to the Bill, the Speaker added.

Meanwhile, the Additional Solicitor General has informed the Supreme Court that amendments to clauses 8 (3), 136, 141, 142 and 156 of the bill, as set out in the determination, would be made in a bid to address several concerns raised by the petitioners.

The Speaker also noted that the determination of the Supreme Court would be printed in the Hansard report of today’s parliamentary proceedings.

