Cabinet nod to reduce prices of medicines

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal to reduce the maximum retail price of 60 medicines with effect from June 15, 2023, and to review the price of medicines every three months.

Earlier, in consideration of the depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee compared to the US dollar, the Ministry of Health had given consent to raise the maximum retail price of medicines up to 97% in several instances.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held today (June 06), Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella stated that as a result of the recent considerable appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar, the proposal presented by him as the Minister of Health was approved by the Cabinet.

Minister Rambukwella also mentioned that preparation of the relevant gazette notification with regard to the matter is currently underway.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price of 60 medicines will be reduced by 16% with effect from June 15.