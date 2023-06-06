Verdict on petition against Diana Gamages MP seat delayed until July

June 6, 2023   12:10 pm

The Court of Appeal has postponed delivering the verdict of the petition filed against State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary membership.

The verdict, which was supposed to be announced today, was thus delayed until July 25.

The petition was called before Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, and Justice A. Marikkar this morning.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat.

Herath had alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also holds British citizenship.

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Experts weigh in on practicality of new gazette requiring youths to register with IRD (English)

Prices of medicines to be reduced  Health Minister (English)

World Environment Day marked today under the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' (English)

Flood warning issued for Kuda Ganga sub basin extended (English)

President appoints several new High Court Judges (English)

Trade unions blame officials over PET Scan machine not being used at Cancer Hospital

