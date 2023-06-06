The Court of Appeal has postponed delivering the verdict of the petition filed against State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary membership.

The verdict, which was supposed to be announced today, was thus delayed until July 25.

The petition was called before Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, and Justice A. Marikkar this morning.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat.

Herath had alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also holds British citizenship.