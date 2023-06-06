Revised national policy on chronic non-communicable diseases to be implemented

The Cabinet approval has been granted to publish the revised national policy and strategic framework for the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases in Sri Lanka in the Government Gazette and to implement it.

Diseases like heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes are the major causes of death due to non-communicable diseases in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said noting that these diseases cause around 120,000 deaths every year.

Tobacco use, unhealthy alcohol consumption, obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood cholesterol have been identified as the main contributing factors to these diseases.

The first national policy for the prevention of non-communicable diseases was published in 2009.

Taking these matters into account, the newly revised policy was drafted in consultation with all relevant parties by evaluating and reviewing the policy published in 2009.

The revised national policy and strategic framework for the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases in Sri Lanka has been prepared accordingly, and the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by the Minister of Health to publish it in the Government Gazette and to implement it.