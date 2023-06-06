5,400 security officers assigned for protection of non-MPs, Tiran reveals

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles revealed today (June 06) that a total of 5,400 security officers have been assigned for the protection of individuals who are neither Ministers nor Members of Parliament.

In response to a question raised by MP Ajith Mannapperuma in the parliament today (06), Minister Alles said he has already called for a report regarding the issue.

Further, the Minister emphasized that necessary revisions will be made based on the particulars included in the relevant report on the security details of non-MP VIP personnel.