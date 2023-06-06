Cabinet approval to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

June 6, 2023   03:05 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and to take the necessary steps for legislation to enforce the provisions of the agreement of the treaty’s member states to ban “any nuclear weapons test or other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world.
 
The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 10.09.1996.
 
By the treaty, member states agreed to ban “any nuclear weapons test or other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world. So far, 186 countries have signed the agreement and 177 countries have ratified the agreement.
 
Sri Lanka signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on 24.10.1996.
 
However, Sri Lanka is currently cooperating with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in the areas of training, capacity development, data and information sharing.
 
Sri Lanka’s ratification of the treaty would recognize Sri Lanka’s diplomatic role as an active proponent of international peace and security in a world free of nuclear weapons, the Department of Government Information (DGI) said in a statement.
 
Furthermore, this will enable Sri Lanka to obtain useful data for civil and scientific purposes that will benefit many developing countries including Sri Lanka, such as tsunami warnings, climate change and geographical studies, it added.
 
Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Sri Lanka to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and to take the necessary steps for legislation to enforce the provisions of the said agreement.
 

 

