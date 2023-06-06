Clarification issued on Ration Allowance benefits to medically retired and dependents of deceased war heroes

The Minsitry of Defence says that the revised Ration Allowance for differently-able retired service personnel on medical grounds and dependents of deceased war veterans due to terrorist acts, is presently being processed and will be paid to them, in due course.

Relevant authorities have already taken swift measures for the speedy payment of this revised allowance and therefore, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne requested that the people should not have any undue fear in this regard, the ministry said in a statement.