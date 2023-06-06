Clarification issued on Ration Allowance benefits to medically retired and dependents of deceased war heroes

Clarification issued on Ration Allowance benefits to medically retired and dependents of deceased war heroes

June 6, 2023   03:28 pm

The Minsitry of Defence says that the revised Ration Allowance for differently-able retired service personnel on medical grounds  and dependents of deceased war veterans due to terrorist acts, is presently being processed and will be paid to them, in due course. 

Relevant authorities have already taken swift measures for the speedy payment of this revised allowance and therefore, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne requested that the people should not have any undue fear in this regard, the ministry said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament debates on alarming increase of unauthorized firearms within the country

Parliament debates on alarming increase of unauthorized firearms within the country

Parliament debates on alarming increase of unauthorized firearms within the country

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.06

CAA raid finds stock of chilli powder carelessly stored with fertilizer in Piliyandala

CAA raid finds stock of chilli powder carelessly stored with fertilizer in Piliyandala

Students in Kalutara District sitting for O/L exam face hardships due to floods

Students in Kalutara District sitting for O/L exam face hardships due to floods

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments

Health authorities issue clarification on unused PET Scan machine at Apeksha Hospital

Health authorities issue clarification on unused PET Scan machine at Apeksha Hospital

Verdict on petition against Diana Gamage's MP seat delayed until July

Verdict on petition against Diana Gamage's MP seat delayed until July

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.06