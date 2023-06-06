Draft Bill on contempt of court receives Cabinet nod

Draft Bill on contempt of court receives Cabinet nod

June 6, 2023   04:23 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval for the proposal to publish the draft Bill on contempt of a court in the government gazette, and subsequently to be tabled in the Parliament for its approval.

On June 27, 2022, Cabinet approval was given for introducing legal enactments on “contempt of court” which includes clear and precise provisions and situational circumstances regarding the offense, defense and easing the penalty as well as the procedure to follow when easing the penalty.

The draft Bill, prepared by the Legal Draftsman, later received the Attorney General’s clearance.

Thereby, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms for publishing the said Bill in the government gazette and later present it to the parliament.

