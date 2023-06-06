Myanmar vows to help Sri Lanka tackle illegal migration, human trafficking

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Janaka Bandara met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister of Myanmar, Lieutenant General Soe Htut recently at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan ambassador expressed appreciation to the Myanmar Government and the Deputy Prime Minister for his intervention and support extended in the recent repatriation of several Sri Lankans who were victims of human trafficking and stranded in Myanmar.

Further, the Ambassador requested continuous support and close cooperation between the authorities of Myanmar and Sri Lanka to address issues of illegal migration and human trafficking.

The Deputy Prime Minister assured the Ambassador of support and cooperation from Myanmar side to tackle illegal migration and human trafficking.

The Ambassador further discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister on a range of issues pertaining to human trafficking, money laundering and cyber-crimes and the prospect of enhancing cooperation between the two countries to combat these issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of Police Maj-Gen Aung Aung and other high officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar.