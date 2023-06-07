Fatal quake hits Haiti as it reels from floods

June 7, 2023   05:19 am

A moderate earthquake shook western Haiti early Tuesday morning, killing at least three and injuring others according to media reports, as the island nation battles to recover from flooding that killed 42 over the weekend.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.9-magnitude earthquake had a depth of just 10 kilometers, with an epicentre near Les Abricots area, in the Grand’Anse department.

A member of the country’s disaster agency told the Associated Press that three deaths had been confirmed so far after a house collapsed.

Local radio station Radio RFM 104.9 tweeted photos appearing to show a body in the rubble, and a severely injured man in hospital.

Weak infrastructure has left the nation vulnerable to natural disasters in the past.

Tuesday’s quake comes just days after Haiti battled deadly floods, prompting a call for international assistance.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police

Malinga finds gifted young bowler in viral video, speaks about next steps

Malinga finds gifted young bowler in viral video, speaks about next steps